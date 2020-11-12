Former Bournemouth midfielder Andrew Surman remains without a club following his release by the club over summer.

The 34-year-old had spent six season as a permanent player at Bournemouth. He helped guide the Cherries into the Premier League and would go on to be a top-player for them in the top-flight.

But his game-time would gradually dwindle – last season he made just five Premier League appearances as the Cherries crashed down into the Championship.

Having been released over the summer, Luton Town were linked with the move, but for Nathan Jones saying the move ‘depended on a lot of things’.

READ: Norwich City have important decision to make on midfielder

Most likely monetary, but Surman’s move to Kenilworth Road never materialised and he remains without a club.

His struggle in finding a club is no doubt worsened by the current climate. Footballers are finding it hard to find new deals and only yesterday, Jack Wilshere spoke of his troubles finding a new suitor.

Times are changing in football and for Surman, at 34-years-old he may well be looking at the next stage in his life, potentially away from football.

But footballers are playing well into their 30s now and Surman feels he may be able to offer a few more good years at either Championship level or below, or maybe even abroad.

Luton Town could still move for Surman depending on their squad size, or any other suitor for that matter.

He’s an experienced player at both Championship and Premier League level, and one who surely has a couple of more seasons left in him.