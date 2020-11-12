Ryan Tunnicliffe gives Luton Town more options and depth in their midfield department.

The ex-England youth international joined them in 2019 following their promotion from League One.

Tunnicliffe, who is 27 years old, has made four league appearances this term and is generally used as a squad player at Kenilworth Road.

He rejected an opportunity to leave the Bedfordshire side in the past transfer window, as covered by The72, to stay and fight for his place.

However, he is out of contract at the end of this season and Luton need to start thinking about whether he has a long-term future at the club.

Tunnicliffe has made 46 appearances in all competitions for Nathan Jones’ side since making the move there.

He started his career at Manchester United and rose up through the youth ranks at Old Trafford before playing twice for their first-team. He gained experience out on loan at Peterborough United, Barnsley and Ipswich Town.

Tunnicliffe then spent four years on the books at Fulham, who loaned him out to Wigan Athletic and Blackburn Rovers during his time at Craven Cottage.

Luton brought him in on a free transfer after he left the London side and he has proven to be a useful acquisition for the Championship outfit.

He isn’t guaranteed game time every week which could impact upon his long-term future, especially as he’s due to become a free agent next summer. But, for now Tunnicliffe will be eager to get as minutes in the league as he possibly can to help the Hatters’ push for the top six.

