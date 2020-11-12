Sheffield Wednesday are still in pursuit of a manager after Garry Monk’s sacking at the start of the week.

One candidate who’d been tipped was Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe. The 42-year-old has his side in 8th-place of the League Two table and is regarded by many as one of the up and coming managers in the Football League.

Reports emerged earlier in the week linking him with the vacant Wednesday post, but The Sun journalist Alan Nixon took to Twitter to dismiss the links last night:

The front-runner for the job remains Tony Pulis – the ex-Stoke City, West Brom and Middlesbrough boss seems an unpopular appointment, but Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri seems to be in ‘advanced talks’ with Pulis.

Monk had guided his side to a torrid start to the season.

Despite seeing their 12-point deduction cut in half earlier in the month, they’ve picked up just 12 points from their opening 11 games, leaving them 23rd in the Championship table.

It’s been a chaotic season both on and off the pitch for Wednesday and fans are keen for Chansiri to take his time in appointing the next boss.

The international break is well underway and time will quickly run out for Wednesday to find the right appointment, before last night a new wildcard emerged.

Former Manchester City and England boss Sven Goran-Eriksson threw his hat in the ring, but it seems a far-fetched appointment.