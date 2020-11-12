Norwich City’s Mario Vrancic is out-of-contract next summer, and so the club have a decision to make in the coming weeks regarding his future.

The Bosnian is in his fourth season at Carrow Road. He joined from Darmstadt ahead of the 2017/18 season and would go on to feature 35 times in his first season, helping the Canaries to promotion in his second.

Proving to be an important member of the first-team during Norwich’s 2018/18 promotion-winning season, he made 20 Premier League appearances last time round.

Norwich crashed straight back down to the Championship and this season started slowly, but is picking up – Daniel Farke’s side go into this international break in 3rd after a 1-0 win at home to Swansea City last weekend.

Vrancic has so far featured seven times in the Championship this season, scoring twice.

All of his appearances have come from the bench though. Despite scoring late winners against both Birmingham City and Wycombe Wanderers last month, Farke is yet to play Vrancic from the start.

OPINION: Derby, Sheffield Wednesday should seriously consider ‘wildcard’ L1 appointment

The likes of Oliver Skipp have impressed in the midfield, with Kenny McLean starting against Swansea – Vrancic remained on the bench throughout.

Farke knows Vrancic’s qualities and he’s seen this season on two occasions how important a player he can be for his side.

The German though has a nice problem on his hands – he has a strong midfield selection that he managed to keep together after their Premier league relegation, and it’s so far keeping Vrancic on the peripheries.

He’s free to talk to new suitors come January, and so Norwich might have to make a call on his future in the coming weeks.