Swindon Town are set to appoint John Sheridan as their new manager, as per a report by the Swindon Advertiser.

The League One side have been in the hunt for a new boss to replace Richie Wellens, who left last week for Salford City. Noel Hunt has been in caretaker charge alongside Tommy Wright but they have lost two of their three games at the helm.

Nevertheless, the Robins have found their man now and will be looking to complete a deal for the ex-Republic of Ireland international this week.

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images Sport

Sheridan, who is 56 years old, is currently in charge of fellow third tier side Wigan Athletic but is only on a short-term contract at the DW Stadium.

He only joined the Latics in September but has won three games out of 14 with the North West side, mainly due to their problems off the field.

He is a vastly experienced manager in the Football League and has previously been at Oldham Athletic, Chesterfield, Plymouth Argyle, Newport County, Fleetwood Town, Notts County and Carlisle United.

Sheridan had stints as a player at Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Bolton Wanderers, racking up 733 appearances altogether.

