Swindon Town are set to appoint John Sheridan as their new manager, as per a report by the Swindon Advertiser.

The League One side have been in the hunt for a new boss to replace Richie Wellens, who left last week for Salford City. Noel Hunt has been in caretaker charge alongside Tommy Wright but they have lost two of their three games at the helm.

Nevertheless, the Robins have found their man now and will be looking to complete a deal for the ex-Republic of Ireland international this week.

Sheridan, who is 56 years old, is currently in charge of fellow third tier side Wigan Athletic but is only on a short-term contract at the DW Stadium.

He only joined the Latics in September but has won three games out of 14 with the North West side, mainly due to their problems off the field.

He is a vastly experienced manager in the Football League and has previously been at Oldham Athletic, Chesterfield, Plymouth Argyle, Newport County, Fleetwood Town, Notts County and Carlisle United.

Sheridan had stints as a player at Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Bolton Wanderers, racking up 733 appearances altogether.

Here is how some Swindon fans on Twitter have reacted to the news he is set to become their new manager-

Underwhelmed. I’m assuming it’ll be a short term appointment focussed on keeping us in league one. On the plus side he has relationships with the existing staff so that could help. Not really sure how to feel to be honest?! — Tays85 (@Tays85) November 11, 2020

Sheridan meh, but if he keeps us up then he'll go up a bit in my estimation. #STFC — Q (@stfcinbmth) November 11, 2020

I’ve accepted that this season is all about survival, for the club financially and in League One. Sheridan is not an exciting appointment but if he keeps us up I’ll take it. #stfc Interesting that his managerial record is similar to Wellens…. — Craig (@ceej69) November 11, 2020

Sheridan and the amount of clubs in such short space of time is a real concern. I guess he's been brought in to steady the ship and keep them in the league for a future sale, which he has a good record of. Hope the Jobs complete and Power is able to move the club on. #STFC — Tom Carter (@TCarter66208) November 11, 2020

Am I the only one that thinks John Sheridan is a good appointment? #stfc — RomaRobins (@RobinsRoma) November 11, 2020

Trying to find any positives from appointing Sheridan as manager, but the fact he's had 11 clubs in 5 years and Wigan fans can't wait to see the back of him is making it very hard! #STFC — Jo Rogers (@joteddyuk) November 11, 2020

As always any new manager will get time with me before I comment on them. We have a decent squad at his disposal hope & he's worked with Hunt before so Welcolme to the club Mr Sheridan #stfc #COYR — Ash (@ashstfc1984) November 11, 2020

Terrible decision we took one step forward with Wellen’s and now two steps back, I’d prefer Noel than Sheridan, please no. — Jason Cockerton (@Scribblemilk) November 11, 2020

Happy if Sheridan joins, Swindon fans?