Ben Amos has established himself as Charlton Athletic’s number one this season.

Dillon Phillips’ departure to Cardiff City paved the way for the ex-England Under-21 international to become the Addicks’ first choice and he has grasped the opportunity with both hands.

Amos, who is 30 years old, has played an integral role behind Charlton’s impressive form in League One. He has kept seven clean sheets in 10 games in the league.

The Cheshire-born stopper was brought in last summer on a free transfer and was their number two throughout the past campaign as the London club were relegated.

He is out of contract next summer and Charlton will be eager to hand him a new deal if he carries on performing. He has been nominated for the League One Player of the Month for October.

Amos was well-known to Addicks fans before joining last year, having spent the 2017//18 season on loan at the Valley.

He started his career at Manchester United and made seven appearances for their first-team, as well as having loan spells away at Peterborough United, Hull City and Carlisle United.

Amos then spent four years at Bolton Wanderers and made 54 appearances for the North West. However, he was shipped out on loan to Cardiff and Millwall as well as Charlton during his time there.

Phillips is quick becoming a distant memory to Lee Bowyer’s side as Amos continues to perform.

Their in-form stopper has sat out of their previous two cup games, but will return on Saturday against Gillingham.

