Former Manchester City and England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson is tonight being linked with the vacant Sheffield Wednesday job.

With Garry Monk having been sacked at the start of the week, Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with any and every available manager on the market.

Names like Sol Campbell have appeared out of nowhere, whilst Tony Pulis remains strong favourite. Sven though is the latest manager, and he’s said to have ‘shown an interest’.

Wednesday would be the 72-year-old’s 18th management job. He rose to management fame when he won the Serie A title with Lazio in 2000, taking the England job in 2001.

OPINION: Derby, Sheffield Wednesday should seriously consider ‘wildcard’ L1 appointment

He oversaw 67 games in charge before heading for City in 2007; he’s since had spells with Mexico, Ivory Coast and Leicester City.

Sven’s most recent job was as the Philippines national manager.

Plenty of Wednesday fans took to Twitter to react to the rumours, and here’s what they had to say:

"Fortune favours the bold." And Sven would be a bold choice. — Hymphry R Memebomber (@jon_hinchliffe) November 11, 2020

Why why why appoint that 🦖 awful appointment #swfc #vivachansiri — Steven Wilkinson (@swilko84) November 11, 2020

Not Sven 😂 — Shane Levitt (@ShaneLevitt11) November 11, 2020

Does Sven think there is money to be thrown at him? He’s a mercenary for the £££ I can’t believe he keeps applying! — Matt (@AngelsAndOwls) November 11, 2020

How is Sven gonna know who the best left back in League 2 is? Need someone who knows the lower leagues. — Matt Glossop (@Jinja_Owl) November 11, 2020

Im starting to wonder if we’re a clown show. — Balli80 (@balli80) November 11, 2020