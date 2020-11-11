Sven-Goran Eriksson is interested in the Sheffield Wednesday job, according to a report by The Athletic.

The Swedish boss is keen to have one last spell as a manager in England with the Owls in the hunt for a new manager to replace Garry Monk.

Ex-Stoke City, West Bromwich Albion and Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis is the most likely to become their new manager.

Erikkson, who is 72 years old, last managed the Philippines national team and parted company with them in January 2019.

He is a vastly experienced boss who has been at Benfica, Roma, Fiorentina, Sampdoria, Lazio, Manchester City, Leicester City, Shanghai and Guangzhou in the past. His managerial career spans back to 1977.

Erikkson has also managed England, Mexico and Ivory Coast at international level. His stint with the Three Lions lasted five years and he won 40 games out of his 67 in charge.

His interest in the Sheffield Wednesday could make them consider him, though would he be a long-term option for the Yorkshire side?

Their owner, Dejphon Chansiri, told their official club website after dismissing Monk: “I feel the time is right to make a change and I wish Garry and his team all the best for the future. I would like to say thank you for the time and effort Garry and his staff have committed to Sheffield Wednesday.”

The Owls want to bring in a new boss after the international break. Their next game in the league is against Preston North End.

Should SWFC appoint Eriksson?