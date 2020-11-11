According to a report from Football Insider, Aston Villa full-back Frederic Guilbert turned down the chance to join Bournemouth on loan in the summer transfer window.

Towards the end of the domestic transfer window, French full-back Frederic Guilbert was heavily linked with a move away from Aston Villa. As covered here on The72, Championship side Bournemouth were said to be interested in bringing Guilbert in on loan.

The signing of Matty Cash from Nottingham Forest knocked him down the pecking order behind both new arrival Cash and Ahmed Elmohamady.

Now, it has been claimed that Guilbert turned down the chance to seal a loan move to Bournemouth at the tail end of the transfer window. Guilbert now faces a battle to work his way back into Dean Smith’s side, with the window closed until January.

With Cash and Elmohamady ahead of him, Guilbert has only made two appearances for Aston Villa this season. Both have come in the EFL Cup and the Frenchman is yet to appear in a Premier League matchday squad.

As for Bournemouth, Jack Stacey has nailed down a spot in Jason Tindall’s starting right-wing back, while Adam Smith – who has previously spent most of his career playing on the right – has settled into a role on the left-hand side of the pitch.

