According to a report by Teesside Live, Middlesbrough goalkeeper Tomas Mejias is expected to leave the club following his loan spell at Dinamo Bucharest.

Having signed under previous manager Jonathan Woodgate, Mejias played just twice in Middlesbrough colours in his second stint at the club.

He was between the sticks in Boro’s two-legged affair against Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup last season, losing 2-1 in the replay after an initial 1-1 draw at the Riverside.

He didn’t make the 18-man matchday squad too regularly last season in the Championship and was often third choice behind both Dejan Stojanovic and Aynsley Pears.

In the summer, new Boro boss Neil Warnock brought in Marcus Bettinelli on loan from Premier League side Fulham and allowed both Pears and Mejias to depart the club leaving Stojanovic as backup.

The former signed for Blackburn Rovers on a permanent deal whilst the latter joined Dinamo Bucharest in Romania.

After signing for the Romanian giants, the Spaniard went straight into the first-team playing three games in a row. However, his lack of form resulted in him losing his place in the starting eleven and subsequently the squad entirely, meaning his career is once again in limbo.

Mejias’ contract is up at the end of the current campaign and he is expected to leave Middlesbrough permanently. There were a few suitors in the summer before he joined Dinamo Bucharest and Boro will be hoping they can find a club willing to take a punt on the former-Real Madrid player when he becomes available.