Speaking to the media, Scotland coach Steven Reid has moved to heap praise on Nottingham Forest’s summer signing Scott McKenna for his performances since joining the Championship side.

After being heavily linked with a move to the Championship over the course of several transfer windows, defender Scott McKenna sealed a move to Nottingham Forest in the summer.

While Nottingham Forest’s start of the campaign has not gone as planned, McKenna has put in some strong performances at the heart of defence. Overall, the Scotland international has featured eight times for his new side, netting in Forest’s 2-1 win over Coventry City.

Now, with two wins under his belt, McKenna will link up with the Scotland squad for their games against Serbia, Slovakia and Israel. Upon linking up with the national side, McKenna has received high praise from coach Steven Reid.

Reid – who works as a coach with both Nottingham Forest and Scotland – has moved to heap praise on the centre-back for his impact since arriving at the City Ground. He said:

“It’s great to have that relationship with him at club level and with the national team. He’s been fantastic for the last few games for us at Nottingham Forest. I’m almost sick of seeing him now!

“He’s been great since he got that big move in the summer and hopefully he continues that for us. He felt it was the right time – there’d been speculation over the last couple of years whether he’d move on – to test himself in a different league.

“Being in it again makes you realise how difficult the Championship is. We’re playing Wycombe at the weekend, who are a more direct threat, but you’re playing teams who play out from the back and different qualities of opposition.

“I’ve been impressed with him and I know the manager has, with his performances at club level. With him missing the last camp it’s good to have him back with us.”

