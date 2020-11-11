Tottenham Hotspur defender Cameron Carter-Vickers ‘will not play for the club again’, reports Football Insider.

The USA international secured a season-long loan to Jason Tindall’s Bournemouth last month, but is yet make his debut for the club as he works his way back to match fitness.

Having progressed through the ranks at White Hart Lane, the 22-year-old Carter-Vickers has never made a Premier League appearance for the club.

Instead, he’s spent the previous four seasons playing out on loan; he’s featured for all of Sheffield United, Ipswich Town, Swansea City and Stoke City.

Football Insider have today reported that Spurs are to let Carter-Vickers leave the club at the end of the season when his contract runs out.

Already being at Bournemouth then, the Cherries could well have a say in Carter-Vickers’ situation come the end of this season.

Tindall’s side sit in 4th-place of the Championship table going into the international break and have shown to be astute defensively – they’ve conceded nine in their opening 11 games.

Carter-Vickers will no doubt be a strong addition when he returns to full fitness – his best showing to date remains his 2018/19 loan in South Wales, where he made 30 Championship appearances.

Should he impress for Bournemouth in the run-up to next summer, then Tindall could be the first manager to offer Carter-Vickers a new contract.

It’ll be interesting to see how much longer Carter-Vickers takes to reach full-fitness, and to see how he fares in this Bournemouth side eyeing promotion.