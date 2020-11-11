According to a report from Wigan Today, former Wigan Athletic manager Gary Caldwell would “jump at” the chance to make a return to the Latics as manager.

As covered here on The72, Wigan Athletic boss John Sheridan is being linked with a move away from the DW Stadium. Sheridan is said to be in the frame for the vacant role as Swindon Town manager, potentially leaving the job with Wigan open.

Now, a report has emerged claiming that a Wigan Athletic old boy would be interested in taking up the job if it became open. Gary Caldwell – who played 112 times for the Latics and managed them to the League One title in 2016 – would “jump at” the chance to manage Wigan again, according to Wigan Today.

Caldwell’s first managerial job came with Wigan Athletic, taking up the role shortly after his retirement. In his 18 months in charge with the club, Caldwell guided the Latics back to the Championship following their relegation.

However, he was sacked in the early stages of the 2016/17 campaign, with then-chairman David Sharpe later admitting he regretted the decision to relieve Caldwell of his services.

Since then, Caldwell has spent time as manager of Chesterfield and Partick Thistle but has been out of a job since September 2019.

Wigan Athletic fans, would you like to see Caldwell return to the manager’s job at the DW Stadium? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

