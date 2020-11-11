According to a report from Football Insider, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has “no plans” to include Bournemouth loan man Cameron Carter-Vickers in his future plans.

Over the course of the summer transfer window, Spurs defender Cameron Carter-Vickers was heavily linked with a move away from the Premier League club.

The centre-back was made available on a permanent deal, with a whole host of Championship sides linked with Carter-Vickers. The 22-year-old ended up making a loan move away from Spurs, linking up with Bournemouth on a temporary basis.

Now, an update has emerged on Carter-Vickers’ future with parent club Spurs. According to Football Insider, Jose Mourinho has made no space for Carter-Vickers in his plans with the club.

Carter-Vickers’ contract with Spurs runs out at the end of the season and, regardless of how he performs with loan club Bournemouth, the Premier League club does not plan on offering the American defender a new contract.

Carter-Vickers has played only four times for Spurs’ senior side since making his way through the club’s youth ranks. The vast majority of his senior experience has come out on loan, spending time with Sheffield United, Ipswich Town, Swansea City, Stoke City and Luton Town.

The Spurs loanee is yet to make his first appearance for Bournemouth. Carter-Vickers will be hoping to make an impact with the Cherries before his loan stint comes to an end.

