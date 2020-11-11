Bristol City have confirmed the signing of former Watford and Crystal Palace defender Adrian Mariappa on their official club website.

With defenders Nathan Baker and Alfie Mawson both set for spells on the sidelines, Bristol City have delved into the free-agent market to bolster their defensive ranks.

The Robins confirmed the signing of former Watford and Crystal Palace man Adrian Mariappa on Wednesday. The 34-year-old comes in on a free transfer after becoming a free agent earlier this summer following the end of his Watford contract.

Speaking to the club’s official website upon the confirmation of Mariappa’s arrival, Robins boss Holden expressed his delight after securing the deal for the experienced defender. He said:

“We’ve done our due diligence and received some fantastic character references and that’s really important for me. He is a fantastic professional who is reliable, and he can certainly help the guys around him.

“When we spoke I could hear his hunger to come here, continue his career and achieve something special at this football club.”

Mariappa has notched up over 400 career appearances, starting his career with Watford. He left to join Reading in 2012 but his time with the Royals lasted only a year, joining Crystal Palace the following summer.

Three years later, Mariappa returned to Watford, enjoying another four-year stint at Vicarage Road prior to his release earlier this summer.

Bristol City fans, are you happy with the signing of Mariappa? Let us know how you feel about the signing in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Happy with the signing of Mariappa?