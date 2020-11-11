Both Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Jazz Richards remain free agents after their releases by Cardiff City last summer.

The former – Richards – was last month linked with a move to either Salford City or Sheffield Wednesday.

His Cardiff City career is one of disappointment though – having joined from Fulham in 2016 he looked to be a keen acquisition, but would spent the majority of the following three seasons on the sidelines with persistent injuries.

It led to his untimely release last summer, but having shown signs of a recovery last year with 11 Championship appearances, he could yet find himself a new club in the Football League.

Mendez-Laing however, his story was slightly different.

Having featured 29 times in the league last season, he proved to be one of Neil Harris’ favoured players. But the club announced his shock release over the summer for a ‘serious breach of contract’.

Many had speculated what had gone on, but no suitors have since moved to bring in the 28-year-old.

Cardiff released 10 youngsters over the summer, as well as striker Omar Bogle and defender Matthew Connolly. Harris made a few keen summer signings but his side aren’t hitting the form that saw them into the play-offs last time round.

A 1-0 defeat at home to Severnside rivals Bristol City last time out leaves them in 15th-place of the Championship table for the international break, after 11 games of the new season.