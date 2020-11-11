‘Go on then’ – Plenty of QPR fans react as ex-Liverpool, England striker hints at future return
Former Southampton, Liverpool, Stoke City and England striker Peter Crouch has said he’d ‘love to return’ to another of his former clubs – Queens Park Rangers.
The now 39-year-old hung up his boots last season, on a 20 year playing career. His maiden experience in professional English football came with QPR in the 2000/01 season – he scored 10 goals in the First Division that season.
Having gone on to represent England at the World Cup, play in a Champions League final and lift the FA Cup, Crouch has now become a household name in British media.
But speaking to West London Sport this week, he stated his passion for QPR, and didn’t rule out a return one day – potentially in the dugout.
Needless to say his comments brought about a reaction from the Rs fans, who still have a lot of love for the striker.
Here’s what they had to say about it on Twitter:
Next manager https://t.co/vehwqsjQ4F
— QPR Travels (@QPRTravels) November 10, 2020
Haha just imagine Crouchy doing the robot in dugout after guiding the Rs to the Prem. What a legend 😍 https://t.co/YkkslGtEcf
— Will Pound (@will_pound) November 10, 2020
I can think of worse 😃 https://t.co/O0o6bXc9PR
— CyrilSmartt (@CyrilSmartt) November 10, 2020
Go on then Crouch!! https://t.co/66FgElKSPg
— Chris Legged-it. (@Legged_it) November 11, 2020
Scenes when we score a 90th minute winner and he whips out the robot on the touchline
— jude. (@Judecairns_) November 10, 2020
I think that’s a great idea! But would to see him get some managerial experience elsewhere first.
— Mannix (@ManoFlem) November 11, 2020