Former Southampton, Liverpool, Stoke City and England striker Peter Crouch has said he’d ‘love to return’ to another of his former clubs – Queens Park Rangers.

The now 39-year-old hung up his boots last season, on a 20 year playing career. His maiden experience in professional English football came with QPR in the 2000/01 season – he scored 10 goals in the First Division that season.

Having gone on to represent England at the World Cup, play in a Champions League final and lift the FA Cup, Crouch has now become a household name in British media.

But speaking to West London Sport this week, he stated his passion for QPR, and didn’t rule out a return one day – potentially in the dugout.

Needless to say his comments brought about a reaction from the Rs fans, who still have a lot of love for the striker.

Here’s what they had to say about it on Twitter:

Haha just imagine Crouchy doing the robot in dugout after guiding the Rs to the Prem. What a legend 😍 https://t.co/YkkslGtEcf — Will Pound (@will_pound) November 10, 2020

I can think of worse 😃 https://t.co/O0o6bXc9PR — CyrilSmartt (@CyrilSmartt) November 10, 2020

Scenes when we score a 90th minute winner and he whips out the robot on the touchline — jude. (@Judecairns_) November 10, 2020