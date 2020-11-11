Sheffield Wednesday are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Garry Monk.

There have been a lot of names thrown over the past 24 hours, with Paul Cook one of them.

Cook, who is 53 years old, is available and has emerged as a potential candidate for the vacant position.

He parted company with Wigan Athletic at the end of last season and has since been weighing up his next move over the past summer.

Cook has an impressive managerial record to date and is believed to be interested in the job, as per Daily Mirror journalist David Anderson (see tweet below).

Twitter: I’m reliably informed that former Wigan boss Paul Cook would be interested in taking over. Cook did wonders with Ch… https://t.co/E74A28mc7z (@MirrorAnderson)

Cook had spells at Southport, Sligo Rovers and Accrington Stanley before joining Chesterfield in 2012. He then spent three years with the Spirerites and guided them to promotion from League Two before getting in the League One Play-Offs a year later.

He then moved to Portsmouth and won them the fourth tier title in 2017 before leaving for Wigan, where he added the League One title to his accomplishments.

Here is what Sheffield Wednesday fans have been saying about his chances of getting the job-

Chansiri is the only bloke in Sheffield who wants Pulis 🙈 got be Paul Cook for me! All day… #swfc — Rich Shaw (@shawbags) November 10, 2020

Cook would be my preference long-term, but if the chairman's convinced it's going to be a firefight this year it'll end up being Pulis #swfc — Alberta Owls (@albertaowls) November 10, 2020

Got to be Paul Cook for me. Only Pulis, out of the 3 most strongly linked (Neville, Campbell) have achieved anything in management #swfc — Chris Brammer (@ChrisBramms) November 10, 2020

For the record, mine would be Cook. He’s done brilliantly in his last 3 managerial roles (above 40% win ratio at Wigan, Portsmouth and Chesterfield). Knows how to galvanise a team in crisis…would be a solid appointment. #swfc — Jack McLoughlin (@JSMcLoughlin) November 10, 2020

Anyone but Paul Cook is a weird choice right now.. #SWFC — Matt Littlewood (@Littlewood1992) November 10, 2020

Paul Cook, COME ON DOWN!!!!! #swfc — Brett Oldfield (@brett_oldfield) November 10, 2020

Do you want Cook, SWFC fans?