Sheffield Wednesday are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Garry Monk. 

There have been a lot of names thrown over the past 24 hours, with Paul Cook one of them.

Cook, who is 53 years old, is available and has emerged as a potential candidate for the vacant position.

He parted company with Wigan Athletic at the end of last season and has since been weighing up his next move over the past summer.

Cook has an impressive managerial record to date and is believed to be interested in the job, as per Daily Mirror journalist David Anderson (see tweet below).

Cook had spells at Southport, Sligo Rovers and Accrington Stanley before joining Chesterfield in 2012. He then spent three years with the Spirerites and guided them to promotion from League Two before getting in the League One Play-Offs a year later.

He then moved to Portsmouth and won them the fourth tier title in 2017 before leaving for Wigan, where he added the League One title to his accomplishments.

Here is what Sheffield Wednesday fans have been saying about his chances of getting the job-

