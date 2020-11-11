Speaking to Teesside Live recently, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock was asked about defender Djed Spence, who has been attracting attention from Premier League trio Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United.

Djed Spence only broke into the Middlesbrough team halfway through last season but impressed immediately. He is now one of the first names on the team sheet and has been key in the club’s early season success, conceding just five goals in Boro’s first 11 games.

Asked if he was impressed with the 20-year old, Boro boss Neil Warnock was quite reserved in his answer, saying he was, but there was certainly room for improvement too.

“Up to a point” said Warnock. “But I think there’s so much more he could do.

“There are not many players where you can say it’s all up to them personally how far they go – it’s what’s between the ears. He could be playing at a top club in England or in non-league in five years, I don’t know.”

This will certainly put Everton, Wolves and Newcastle fans and their respected hierarchies on red alert. Warnock believes although the player has undeniable ability, Spence’s attitude is what will make or break him in his career.

“Application, dedication, all these things come into it. He’s got the tools, there’s no doubt about that” he said.

Spence signed for Middlesbrough in 2018 from Fulham and has gone on to make 37 appearances in the first team in all competitions, scoring two goals in that time.