Watford striker Troy Deeney is out-of-contract next summer, and so the club will have a difficult decision to make in January regarding his future.

Exactly 400 appearances for the Hornets, 133 goals, a Championship promotion and an FA Cup runner-up medal; Deeney is already written well into Watford folklore.

The man who’s given them so many memories could well be in his last season though.

With his contract at Vicarage Road due to expire in next summer, and game-time being significantly lowered under new boss Vladimir Ivic, it could spell the end of his Watford tale.

Having made a late substitute appearance against Luton Town earlier in the season, Deeney would go on to miss the next six games through injury, before making his return from the bench against Coventry City last time out.

READ: Manchester United’s James Garner – How’s he faring on loan at Watford?

Ivic has his side in 2nd-place of the Championship table. They’ve won back-to-back games going into the international break and look good for a promotion push under the Serbian coach.

The likes of Ismaila Sarr and Andre Gray have been starting up top for Watford recently, with Brazilian Joao Pedro proving a revelation in the Championship as well.

Watford also have the injured Stipe Perica still to return, and Glenn Murray in back-up as well, leaving Deeney far down the pecking order as it stands.

Having missed out on a move to Spurs over summer, Deeney is seemingly coming towards the end of Premier League and Watford career, but will the club offer him a new deal in, or before January?

He’s no doubt one of their higher-earners, and someone who will have a huge influence in the dressing room. But after 11 seasons at the club, it might be time for both club and player to part ways, and take the next steps in their respected careers.

It’ll be interesting to see how Watford and Ivic handle Deeney’s situation, and even more so to see where the 32-year-old might be playing – if at all – next season.