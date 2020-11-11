In an interview that appears on The Hartlepool Mail, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock spoke highly of the players he felt were key to their early season success.

Middlesbrough are unbeaten since their opening day defeat to Watford at Vicarage Road, winning four and drawing six. They boast the best defensive record in the division, conceding just five times in 11 games.

“The defensive record really makes me proud because they’ve worked really hard at it” said Boro boss Neil Warnock.

“Back to Cornwall in pre season, I told the lads what I wanted to do, we played Plymouth twice and it looked really good to me.”

He then went on to praise several Middlesbrough first team players who have helped the side to where they are in the table going into the international break.

“Once we got Dael [Fry] back to full fitness it just blossomed.

“[Marc] Bola and [Anfernee] Dijksteel, well I don’t think it is Bola and Dijksteel, they look like two different players because when I came I didn’t see that in either but they’ve both been fantastic.

“And Marcus [Bettinelli] has done well as well. It looked like a blaring mistake from that lad but he came out really quick and put him off.

“His concentration levels have been very good.”

Paddy McNair dropping back into defence has also been a revelation and has also been vital in the club having six clean sheets in their last seven games. They now sit seventh in the standings, just one point outside of the Play-Off places.