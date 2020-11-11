Swindon Town are interested in Wigan Athletic boss John Sheridan, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Swindon. Interest in John Sheridan very real. Worked for Lee Power before. Under contract at Wigan. But short term.… https://t.co/5O4tTcR7Tt (@reluctantnicko)

The Robins are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Richie Wellens and have set their sights set on luring the ex-Republic of Ireland international away from the DW Stadium.

Noel Hunt is currently in caretaker charge at the County Ground, alongside Tommy Wright, but has lost two games out of his three in charge.

Sheridan, who is 56 years old, only joined Wigan in September but could now jump ship after just a couple of months in the North West.

He is a vastly experienced manager in the Football League and has previously been at Oldham Athletic, Chesterfield, Plymouth Argyle, Newport County, Fleetwood Town, Notts County and Carlisle United.

Sheridan had stints as a player at Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Bolton Wanderers, racking up 733 appearances altogether.

The likes of Paul Tisdale and Paul Heckingbottom have been in the running for the Swindon job, as per The72, but they are now wanting Sheridan to lead them forward.

It will be interesting to see if the Robins make a move for him over the next few days.



Swindon beat Forest Green last night in the Papa John’s Trophy with a last-gasp goal from defender Tom Broadbent.

Do you want Sheridan, Swindon fans?