Danny Hylton gives Luton Town more experience and depth to their attacking options.

The 31-year-old is out of contract next summer and the Championship side will have to start thinking about his long-term future at Kenilworth Road.

Hylton joined the Hatters in 2016 from Oxford United and has played a huge role behind their rise from League Two to the second tier. He has scored 58 goals in 138 appearances to date for the Bedfordshire side.

However, he sat out the majority of the last campaign due to injury and although he has returned for Nathan Jones’ side now, he has failed to score this season.

Hylton contributes a lot to this Luton team and is a popular figure amongst their fans, but as he enters his final few months of his contract, there are some question marks as to whether they will offer him an extension.

Jones has no doubt he will end his goal scoring drought. He said after the Sheffield Wednesday game a couple of weeks ago, as per Luton Today: “He’s a centre forward and if I played up top for 30, 40 games, I’d probably get in a position to score a goal, so he will score, but I’m not concerned about that, as long as someone scores.

“What I’m concerned about is, is he leading the line? Is he grafting? Is he doing his job? He does that for me and he’s always done that for me.”

Hylton will be eager to get his first Championship goal after the international break against Blackburn Rovers and hopefully that will be a turning point for him.

