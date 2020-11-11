Chris Hughton will be looking to put his own stamp on his newly inherited Nottingham Forest squad in January. Here are five players he could reunite with at the City Ground this winter-

Robert Snodgrass, West Ham United- The Scotland international isn’t guaranteed regular football with the Hammers and could seek to leave for more game time. He is proven in the Championship and would give Forest more quality going forward.

Beram Kayal, free agent- He is weighing up his options after being released by Brighton and Hove Albion at the end of last season. The Israel international helped Hughton’s Seagulls gain promotion to the Premier League in 2017 and then establish themselves in the top flight.

Ezequiel Schelotto, free agent- Brighton also opted to offload him this past summer. The 31-year-old was brought to England by the Forest boss and went onto play 32 games in all competitions for the South East side.

Andrew Surman, free agent- Hughton knows the vastly experienced midfielder from managing him at Norwich City. He is available after leaving AFC Bournemouth after their relegation and is an option for the Reds if they want to add more quality into their midfield department.

Leonardo Ulloa, Rayo Vallecano- He scored 16 goals in 38 games for Brighton to earn a move to Leicester City, where he later won the Premier League title. The striker now plays in Spain but could Hughton reunite with him for a last hurrah in the Championship? He did bring him back to the AMEX Stadium on loan a couple of seasons ago.

Who would you sign, NFFC fans?