Manchester United academy graduate James Garner joined Championship club Watford on loan last summer.

The 19-year-old was a regular feature in United’s development sides, and had been for a few years. It led to him being handed his Premier league debut in the 2018/19 season, making another one last time round.

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer saw the potential and to better him, sought loan experience for Garner.

Heading down into the Championship with the newly-relegated Watford looked to be the ideal oppurtunity for Garner and he jumped at the chance to join the Hornets.

Nobody really knew how we would fare though – would be adapt well to the Championship, and would Vladimir Ivic consider him as a starting player, or more as back-up?

But the 19-year-old has so far featured in all but one of Watford’s Championship games, and to great applause – the midfielder has 10 appearances to his name, grabbing his first assist in the last outing against Coventry City.

A tenacious midfielder, he’s started six times for Watford in the heart of midfield.

For a youngster as well, he shows the doggedness of someone much more experienced. From his first game for the club to now, he’s shown tremendous amounts of improvement and this experience could yet propel him into the United first-team in the future.

Watford sit in 2nd-place of the Championship table heading into the international break. It’s been a good showing so far from the Hornets, and Garner could yet play a pivotal part in their Premier League return.