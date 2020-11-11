Marcus Maddison scored his first goal for Charlton Athletic last night.

The Addicks beat Leyton Orient 3-1 in the EFL Trophy, with Wassim Aouachria and Jay Mingi scoring the other goals.

Maddison, who is 27 years old, made his second start for the London club and will hope he has bagged the first of many goals this season.

Charlton will be pleased to have bounced back from their defeat to Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup last weekend.

They handed opportunities to youngsters like Aouachria, Mingi, Aaron Henry, James Vennings and Charlie Barker.

On Maddison, Charlton boss Lee Bowyer told their website: “I think he looked better today. He worked harder, which is good – he’s going to definitely benefit from having 90 minutes into him, which wasn’t the plan but young Vennings had to come off.

“The lad hasn’t had a pre-season, so he’s going to be rusty and he’s had a couple of ankle injuries. You see the bits of quality he does have, the balls into the box were a lot better than Saturday but still not quite to his level that we all know he can get to. That’s a good thing that he’s moving in the right direction. He was one that lost the ball and reacted in the right way.”

Here is how their fans reacted to Maddison’s performance on Twitter-

Great goal by maddison. Need minutes, hopefully shows bowyer he can work hard. Last guy with all the talent in the world just didn’t like running. #cafc — Rheas (@smit112) November 10, 2020

Maddison with an absolute rocket!! 3-1 #cafc 🔴⚪️ — Liam Sheppard (@IrishShep82) November 10, 2020

Goal and an Assist for Maddison. Great for his confidence. Once he’s fully fit, he’s lethal at this level. #cafc https://t.co/2NFttYlssZ — Matt Haff (@matthaff) November 10, 2020

That's what Maddison can produce, what a goal that was #cafc — Españaddick (@SpainAddick) November 10, 2020

WHAT A GOAL THAT IS MADDISON!! #CAFC — 🇩🇰 (@VFR65825176) November 10, 2020

Gilbey back in training from next week – Pearce back getting minutes – Maddison getting fitter and sharper!! Just need famewo back soon and there's no stopping us…🙌🏻 #cafc — 100%Charlton (@100PercentCafc) November 10, 2020

