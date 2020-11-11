Former Coventry City, Fulham, Sunderland and Wales national team boss Chris Coleman has told The Sun that he’s open to returning to the Welsh job, with Ryan Giggs’ future on the line.

The Manchester United legend was arrested last week. It’s left a lot of uncertainty about his future in the role and now, speaking to The Sun, Coleman has opened the door on a return.

“I’m 50 now, so with experience you can never say never,” he said.

After guiding Wales to the semi-finals of Euro 2016, and leading them up to 8th in the world rankings – their highest-ever ranking – Coleman would leave to take the managers’ job at Sunderland.

Sunderland were struggling in the Championship and having managed just 29 games in charge of the Black Cats, winning only five, he would leave before the season was out.

Then came a detour to Chine. Coleman took the Hebei China Fortune job in June 2018 and would be there for almost a year with mixed results.

Given his prior successes with the Welsh national side though, Coleman could be the ideal candidate to replace the under-fire Giggs.

He was arrested on November 1st and will miss Wales’ friendly match against the USA this month – Robert Page will take caretaker charge.

Euro 2020 will begin next year after delays this year, and we could yet see Wales going into that tournament under Coleman.

It could well be remnant of Euro 2016 – Wales defied all odds that year and gave the whole nation something to cheer about.

But Giggs remains the boss for now, and Wales could yet for someone completely new if he ends up leaving his role.