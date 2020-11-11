Sunderland lost 2-1 at Fleetwood Town in the EFL Trophy last night, but one Eliot Embleton caught the eye of fans.

The 21-year-old started in the heart of midfield, and gave a good account of himself on what was another disappointing night for the Black Cats.

Having held the lead at half-time, a disastrous second-half blighted by injury would allow Joey Barton’s Fleetwood to score twice in ten minutes.

They claimed the 2-1 win eventually, but fans were quick to praise club youth product Embleton, who’s yet to make his first league appearance of the season.

OPINION: Derby, Sheffield Wednesday should seriously consider ‘wildcard’ L1 appointment

With pressure forever mounting on Phil Parkinson, throwing a few youngsters into the league line-ups might alleviate some flack.

Plenty of Sunderland fans would like to see Embleton starting more often and after last night, he’s put himself in good stead to feature against MK Dons this weekend.

See what the fans had to say on Embleton’s performance last night: