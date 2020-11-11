Sunderland lost 2-1 at Fleetwood Town in the EFL Trophy last night, but one Eliot Embleton caught the eye of fans.

The 21-year-old started in the heart of midfield, and gave a good account of himself on what was another disappointing night for the Black Cats.

Having held the lead at half-time, a disastrous second-half blighted by injury would allow Joey Barton’s Fleetwood to score twice in ten minutes.

They claimed the 2-1 win eventually, but fans were quick to praise club youth product Embleton, who’s yet to make his first league appearance of the season.

OPINION: Derby, Sheffield Wednesday should seriously consider ‘wildcard’ L1 appointment

With pressure forever mounting on Phil Parkinson, throwing a few youngsters into the league line-ups might alleviate some flack.

Plenty of Sunderland fans would like to see Embleton starting more often and after last night, he’s put himself in good stead to feature against MK Dons this weekend.

See what the fans had to say on Embleton’s performance last night:

Elliot Embleton and Dan Neil should be starting every game from now on. Quality players. #SAFC — Todd Young (@YoungyCK1) November 10, 2020

If Phil Parkinson picks George Dobson ahead of Dan Neil, Elliott Embleton, Jack Diamond or the tea lady on Saturday he should be sacked on the spot #safc — Kingy 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@Kingy78_) November 10, 2020

I do think a few of the young kids mixed with season pros Wright Leadbitter they could make the step up looked promising early on now just try and integrate them into the team. Neil Embleton should be starting #SAFC — Andrew Pinkney (@aspi80) November 10, 2020

It was a dead rubber game, shame we lost but not important at all. The performances of Neil, Embleton and Younger in the first half were huge positives though. The first two must be putting pressure on our first choice midfielders now #safc — Dan (@Dan1879_SAFC) November 10, 2020

Good to see Elliott Embleton impress tonight with his set-pieces especially. Callum McFadzean did well again before he came off injured. A better first half than second but tonight was all about giving experience to the younger players a learning curve and gametime #SAFC — Josh Bunting (@Buntingfootball) November 11, 2020

Great to see him back he played really well. https://t.co/zHbKiYRdG7 — Oluwaseun Bamgboye (@bamgboyeolu) November 10, 2020