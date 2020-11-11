Oldham Athletic were having a pretty rough time of it at the start of this season. However, that has been dragged around somewhat by two wins in their last three League Two games. That brace of victories has lifted them clear of relegation and set the Latics on an upward trajectory.

Tonight it was an EFL Trophy game against fellow League Two side Bradford City at the Bantams Valley Parade ground. It was a game where the home side fielded a group of younger players to give them a run-out.

It was evenly balanced until later in the game. Davis Keillor-Dunn (7′) put fired Oldham into an early lead before a Will Sutton OG (60′) evened proceedings up on the night. However, it was to be the Latics even after on-loan Leeds United midfielder Alfie McCalmont wrapped things up with a late brace (84′, 90+3′).

20-year-old central midfielder McCalmont is on loan at the League Two side from Premier League Leeds United, sent out in order to get some experience. Before tonight, he has featured in five League Two games, weighing in with one assist.

His brace tonight has promted comments from Oldham fans, some of which are below:

I did see some #oafc fans saying McCalmont wasn't very good a few days ago 😬🤣 — Ryan (@RPlufc93) November 10, 2020

McCalmont looks to be some player! Danny Rowe different class again. Another good win for Latics! Roll on Saturday @alfiemccalmont4 @DannyLRowe #oafc — DJ Kev Williams (@WilliamsKevin) November 10, 2020

cruyff has pictures of McCalmont on his wall — TrentSZN (@SunnyLFC_) November 10, 2020

It also prompted comments from Leeds United fans:

Alfie Mccalmont masterclass 🔥 — Oliver (@OArundale97) November 10, 2020

Nice to see Alfie Mccalmont bag a couple against the non league side up the road #bradfordcity 🤣 — Paul Guise (@PaulGeezerguise) November 10, 2020

McAlmont really came on last season at Elland Road, starring for the Under-23s and forcing himself into international reckoning with Northern Ireland. This came on the back of success the previous season with the youngster playing a key part in title-winning campaigns for both the Under-18s and Under-23s at the club.

His first-team aspirations will hopefully see the highly-regarded Thirsk-born youngster get that level of exposure at Oldham Athletic that he wants in order to kick his development on. A well-taken brace last night against Bradford City’s youngsters won’t do him any harm indeed.