Former Nottingham Forest and now Malmo defender Anel Ahmedhodzic is being prevented from a move to Chelsea by his agent, and former striker Markus Rosenberg, reports Daily Star.

The now 21-year-old left Forest in January 2019. First-team opportunities were slim for the Bosnian, but still highly-regarded, he was picked up by Swedish Allsvenskan side Malmo.

Having spent the 2019/20 on loan at Hobro, he’s now featured 26 times in the current league season for the Swedish club, with their campaign having restarted well before those in England.

Daily Star reported at the start of the month that Ahmedhodzic was on Chelsea’s radar. Frank Lampard was said to be lining up a £7 million bid, only for complications to arise.

Those complications happen to be between Ahmedhodzic and his agent – former Ajax, West Brom and Sweden striker Markus Rosenberg.

Ahmedhodzic’s father – Mirsad – told European sports outlet Sportbladet of the situation:

“He’s [Rosenberg] not doing his job. He has told Marina [Granovskaia, Chelsea director] at Chelsea that Anel is not going there.”

READ: Cardiff should hijack Boro”s bid for PL man – would be ‘perfect fit’

Having featured for the Forest development side a handful of times – and making one Championship appearance – Ahmedhodzic had gone on to feature in the Europa League for Malmo, and now looks set for a bigger European move in the coming months.

Today at the club, Chris Hughton is starting to get his side firing having won back-to-back Championship fixtures going into the international break, leaving them 20th in the table.

Ahmedhodzic could well have been in the Forest line-up today if he’d got the chance to impress, but it looks to be a wasted oppurtunity by the club.