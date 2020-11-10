According to a report from Sky Sports News’ Transfer Centre (13:34, 11/10), former Southend United boss and Arsenal defender Sol Campbell is being ‘seriously considered’ for the vacant managerial role at Sheffield Wednesday.

Sheffield Wednesday confirmed the sacking of manager Garry Monk on Monday night, bringing an end to his stint at Hillsborough after a difficult start to the 2020/21 campaign.

Now, the Owls’ attention has turned to bringing in a replacement for Monk. A whole host of names have been linked with the post in the early stages of their search. As covered here on The72, reports have claimed Sheffield Wednesday are in talks with ex-Stoke City and West Brom manager Tony Pulis.

The likes of Nigel Pearson have also been linked with the Wednesday job and now, a surprise contender has emerged. According to Sky Sports, Sol Campbell is being ‘seriously considered’ for the vacant job with the Championship side.

Campbell has been out of work since leaving Southend United earlier this summer. The former Arsenal and Spurs was unable to guide the Shrimpers away from the relegation zone despite his best efforts, departing the club at the end of the season.

Campbell, 46, managed Macclesfield Town before taking up the Southend job. He guided the club to safety in League Two before departing in August 2019.

Campbell is yet to manage in the Championship, let alone in the upper echelons of League One, so it would be a gamble by Sheffield Wednesday if there were to move to bring the former England international in.

