Everton Yannick Bolasie is set to leave the club, with Middlesbrough having shown an interest.

Neil Warnock wanted to bring the Congo midfielder to Middlesbrough over the summer. The move broke down though and Bolasie remains at Goodison Park – he’s not been named in Carlo Ancelotti’s 25-man squad.

January will be a crucial time for the 31-year-old and emerging reports today suggest that he’ll try and work a move away from Everton when the transfer window reopens on January 4th.

But would Bolasie be a good fit for Cardiff?

Neil Harris plays a not too dissimilar style to Warnock; plenty of physicality and crosses into the box, but with more of a footballing element to it.

Boro are flying under Warnock this season and should they remain a top-six contender come January then they could be a more attractive option for Bolasie.

But given how traditional Warnock’s style is – no matter how effective it’s again proving to be – would it really be beneficial to Bolasie’s career at what is a tender time for him?

He’s been subjected to loan deals for the past few seasons and he’ll no doubt want to find a permanent home where he’s playing regular first-team football.

At Cardiff, Bolasie would have much more freedom then simply ‘stay on the wing and cross the ball into the box’. Harris wants his players to do that, but he also wants them to play fast and effective football.

We’ve seen Bolasie’s Premier League quality in the past and he’s still got some years left ahead of him. A loan move with a view to a permanent deal sounds realistic, but it obviously depends on Harris’ wants and needs come the New Year.

He has wingers at his disposal, but one of Bolasie’s ilk would be hugely beneficial.