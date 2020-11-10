On Tuesday morning, England confirmed that Borussia Dortmund starlet and former Birmingham City favourite Jude Bellingham had earned a spot in the squad for their upcoming games against the Republic of Ireland, Belgium and Iceland.

Jude Bellingham’s impressive performances for Borussia Dortmund since signing from Birmingham City have not gone unnoticed by England boss Gareth Southgate.

Since making the move to the Bundesliga giants, the 17-year-old has played in 11 games for Dortmund, netting one goal and laying on two assists.

The midfield starlet has earned himself a place in England’s senior squad for their next three games. Bellingham will be in Southgate’s squad as they bring an end to their 2020 and UEFA Nations League campaigns to an end with the hope of making his senior debut for the Three Lions.

Bellingham has picked up experience of international football with England’s Young Lions, notching up a total 25 appearances for Under-15s, Under-16s, Under-17s and Under-21s combined.

Upon the confirmation of Bellingham earning a spot in the England side, a whole host of Birmingham City supporters moved to express their delight at the former Blues starlet’s inclusion in the squad, while some poked fun at the club’s decision to retire his number upon his move to Borussia Dortmund.

Here’s what the fans had to say on Bellingham’s call-up:

Fantastic news "our boy" had been called into the senior England squad for the first time….congratulations Jude the first of many…..KRO — bcfcStewart (@BcfcStewart) November 10, 2020

All the retire the shirt jokes incoming in 3,2,1… — Sam Beresford (@sberesford95) November 10, 2020

Retire the shirt! 🤡🤡💃😅🥰😍🔥😭⚡️⚡️😫😎😂😂😂 — C (@BluesCallum) November 10, 2020

Unbelievable, even i didn't imagine it would happen this fast KRO — Rob Edwin (@Robert_Bcfc) November 10, 2020

Jack Grealish age when he first got an England call up: 24 years and 355 days Jude Bellingham age when he first got an England call up: 17 years and 134 days I know who my starboy is. #bcfc #avfc pic.twitter.com/VLhhWBmkY2 — charlie (@charlieiec) November 10, 2020

Birmingham City fans, do you think that Gareth Southgate has made the right choice in bringing Bellingham into the England squad? Let us know your thoughts in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Has Southgate made the right decision in calling Bellingham up?