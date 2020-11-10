Charlie Kelman netted for Queens Park Rangers’ development side today.

The U23s faced Hull City’s U23 side at Harlington this afternoon, with a side featuring some familiar names in Liam Kelly and fan favourite Dom Ball.

It was also a chance for summer signing from Southend United – the 19-year-old Charlie Kelman – to try and impress first-team boss Mark Warburton.

The American scored five in 18 League One appearances for Southend last term and QPR were keen to bring him in – they signed three strikers in Lyndon Dykes, Macauley Bonne and Kelman.

QPR missed out on ‘like-for-like’ Eze talent now with Championship rivals

He’s yet to make his first-team debut for the club, but with the QPR struggling to find that firepower from last season, Kelman could yet be thrust into the Championship.

Plenty of QPR fans have high-hopes for him and many took to Twitter t react to his gal in the game against Hull today.

See what they had to say about the USA U20 international below:

This kid is going to be the real deal. https://t.co/tNtZeK4mum — Alfie (@alfiebryant8) November 10, 2020

WOW 🤩 https://t.co/yS16qQmzcl — QPR Now | News & Updates 🖨 (@QPRNow) November 10, 2020