Charlton Athletic swooped to sign Omar Bogle on a free transfer in the past transfer window to boost their attacking options.

The forward has since made six appearances for the Addicks but is still yet to score his new side.

Nevertheless, he has added a much-needed different dimension going forward for Lee Bowyer’s side and his first goal is only a matter of time.

Charlton are flying in League One at the moment, winning six games in a row and currently sit 3rd in the league table.

Bogle, who is 27 years old, will be pleased to have found a new permanent home after spending the last couple of seasons all over the place on loan with the likes of Peterborough United, Birmingham City, Portsmouth and ADO Den Haag.

He has proven in the past that he can score goals in the Football League and Charlton will be eager to get the best out of him in front of goal this term.

The ex-Wigan Athletic and Cardiff City man scored 38 goals in 83 games for Grimsby Town to earn his move up the football pyramid a few years ago. Here is what Addicks fans have been saying on Twitter about his recent performance against Fleetwood-

Last tweet of the night goes to – Omar Bogle…superb hold up play tonight! Unlucky not to score but he's improving each game and growing stronger – him and Washington work well together. Well played Omar 👏🏻👏🏻 #cafc — 100%Charlton (@100PercentCafc) November 3, 2020

I know he missed a couple of good chances but I thought Bogle played well tonight! Shinnie was decent again tonight too #cafc — Chris Bollen (@CBollen14CAFC) November 3, 2020

I have to say, Bogle and Morgan were very good today. #cafc — Daniel Basham (@danbashamCAFC) November 3, 2020

Bowyer: The pair up top (Bogle/Washington) are working well together. #cafc — Benjy Nurick (@BenjyNurick) November 3, 2020

Omar Bogle man of the match for me. His goal will definitely come. #cafc — Valley Floyd Fred (@ValleyFloydFred) November 3, 2020

