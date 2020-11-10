Tranmere Rovers have confirmed the signing of former Salford City and Peterborough United forward Danny Lloyd on their official club website.

Forward Danny Lloyd became a free-agent earlier this year, departing League Two side Salford City. Since then, the 28-year-old has been on the lookout for a new club and now, it has been confirmed that someone has moved to bring the attacker in on a free transfer.

League Two side Tranmere Rovers have announced that they have snapped Lloyd up. The former Peterborough United man has put pen to paper on a short-term deal and will be looking to earn himself a longer deal before it expires later this year.

Danny Lloyd is a name that Tranmere fans will be aware of. While with Peterborough, Lloyd netted a hat-trick at Prenton Park in a 5-0 FA Cup victory, so supporters will be hoping to see Lloyd put in performances like that, but in their colours this time.

Lloyd spent the vast majority of his career playing in non-league before earning a move to Posh in 2017. In a year with the club, the forward netted an impressive 13 goals and laid on seven assists in 41 games, playing on either wing or in behind the striker before moving to Salford City.

Lloyd spent two years with the Ammies, playing 46 times. In the process, he found the back of the net six times and provided 11 assists. Last season, he returned to former club Stockport County on loan after falling down Graham Alexander’s pecking order prior to his departure earlier this year.

Now, with a move to Tranmer sealed, Lloyd will be looking to impress and help turn around the club’s poor start to the campaign.

