Former Middlesbrough man Martin Braithwaite is rumoured to be on Everton’s radar.

Now with Barcelona, Braithwaite went from an average couple of seasons at the Riverside to starting alongside Lionel Messi at the Nou Camp in the space of a year.

His Barca move shocked many. But he’s made just 15 La Liga appearances and scored only once in that past season-and-a-half, and now it looks as though he could be on the move again.

Reported by Mundo Deportivo in TEAMtalk, Everton are considering an offer in the region of 10 million euros (£8.9 million) this January.

Braithwaite had joined Boro from Toulouse ahead if the 2017/18 season. I

n his first season at the club he made 19 Championship appearances and scored five times, before spending time at Bordeaux in the second-half of the campaign.

He returned for the 2018/19 season and made a further 17 Championship appearances, scored three, and was again on the move for the second part.

Leganes took him in on loan and would make his deal permanent in the summer.

Then came his Barcelona move – a shock transfer as Barcelona were desperate for attacking cover. But the Dane clearly has ability and Carlo Ancelotti could yet make him a Toffee in the New Year.

As for Middlesbrough, they’re looking good for a top-six challenge under Neil Warnock this campaign – proving typically hard-to-beat under the veteran gaffer, and a formidable force in the Championship.