According to a report from Tutto Mercato Web, former Sunderland and Liverpool forward Fabio Borini is considering a return to Swansea City as he searches for a new club.

After leaving Italian side Hellas Verona at the end of his contract earlier this summer, forward Fabio Borini has been on the lookout for a new club. The free-agent – formerly of both Liverpool and Sunderland – was linked with a return to England in the summer and now, an update has emerged on his situation.

As covered here on The72 earlier this year, Watford and former loan club Swansea City were both interested in bringing Borini back to England. Fresh reports have now emerged claiming that Borini is weighing up moves to two clubs, one of which is Swansea City.

Borini is said to be also considering a return to Hellas Verona, who he left earlier this year. It awaits to be seen how the forward’s situation pans out, with two potential reunions emerging as options for Borini.

After breaking through Chelsea’s youth ranks, Borini joined Swansea on loan in 2011 to pick up more senior experience. The Italian’s stint with the Swans was a big success, with the forward, netting six goals and laying on four assists in 12 games as the club won promotion to the Premier League.

Since then, Borini has gone on to play for Parma, Roma, Liverpool, Sunderland, AC Milan and Hellas Verona.

Swansea City fans, would you like to see Borini make a return to the Liberty Stadium? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Would you welcome Borini back to Swansea City?