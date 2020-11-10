Sheffield Wednesday parted ways with manager Garry Monk last night.

This season has been a disastrous one for Sheffield Wednesday – both on and off the pitch. Starting the season with a 12-point deduction which was later halved, they remain 23rd in the Championship table.

Already the rumour mill is going and this morning, it’s been reported by several source that Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri is in talks with ‘at least three candidates.

One of those being touted is former Stoke City, West Brom and Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis.

Says ‘at least 3’ … Pulis deffo one but that won’t be easy or cheap. https://t.co/r6ha2nMquu — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) November 10, 2020

Pulis then, according to Sun journalist Alan Nixon, is ‘definitely’ a candidate.

The rumours have brought about mixed responses from Owls fans this morning though – Pulis has won promotion from the Championship with Stoke Cit in the past, but his brand of football is often criticised.

For Wednesday, the main aim this season will be to steady the ship. They’re in the drop zone right now and the rest of the pack could quickly pull away, and Wednesday could find themselves in a very real relegation battle.

The next appointment has to be spot on from Chansiri. His fan base is up in arms with all the calamities that’s gone on this season, but he still has a lot of love for all the money he’s put into the club in the past six years.

Whether or not Pulis would be a good fit remains to be seen, but he’s an experienced Championship manager and a stern one at that – he could be exactly what the club needs right now.