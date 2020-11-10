Swindon Town are continuing their search for a new manager to replace Richie Wellens. Here are five outsiders for the job who they could consider-

Steve Cotterill- The experienced boss has been out of the game since parting company with Birmingham City in 2018. He has previously managed the likes of Portsmouth, Nottingham Forest and Bristol City and is an option for Swindon.

Pep Clotet- He is available after leaving Birmingham City near the end of the last campaign and has a point to prove now. The Spaniard knows League One having taken charge of Swindon’s rivals Oxford United a couple of years ago. He has previously been assistant to Garry Monk at Swansea City, Leeds United and Birmingham.

Nigel Adkins- The Robins could be tempted to make a move for the former Scunthorpe United, Southampton and Hull City boss. He has spent the past 12 months weighing up the next chapter of his career but may have reservations over dropping into the third tier.

Simon Grayson- He is a promotion specialist in League One having guided Blackpool, Huddersfield Town, Leeds United and Preston North End to promotion to the Championship in the past.

Graham Coughlan- The Irishman has recently been sacked by Mansfield Town and could be eyeing a swift return to the dugout. He managed Bristol Rovers from 2018 to 2019 and won 44% of games with the Pirates.

The72 have picked out five potential candidates for the Swindon job, with Paul Tisdale one of the frontrunners.

Who will win tonight?