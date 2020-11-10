Tranmere Rovers are searching for a new manager to replace Mike Jackson. Here are five outsiders for the vacant position who they could consider-

Keith Hill- The experienced boss is available and it is a surprise that his name hasn’t really been mentioned in regards to the Tranmere job. He has previously managed the likes of Rochdale, Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers and is an option for the League Two side.



Dave Challinor- He started his career at Prenton Park and went onto play 140 games for the Whites. The former long-throw specialist is currently the manager of National League side Hartlepool United having also managed Colwyn Bay and AFC Fylde in the past.

Clint Hill- The ex-centre-back also played for Tranmere in his early playing career and is an outsider for their managerial vacancy. He is currently the assistant manager at Fleetwood Town to Joey Barton but could have his head turned by his former club. The 42-year-old wouldn’t be a bad choice.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink- If Tranmere went really left-field they could hand the Dutchman a route back into the dugout. The former Burton Albion and QPR boss has been out of the game since being sacked by Northampton Town at the end of the 2017/18 season.

David Flitcroft- He knows the fourth tier inside out having taken charge of Bury, Swindon Town and Mansfield Town at that level in the past.

The72 picked out five of the frontrunners for the Tranmere job, with Paul Ince currently leading the way.



