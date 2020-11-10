Sunderland travel to Fleetwood Town in the EFL Trophy tonight.

After last week’s FA Cup shocker at home to Mansfield Town, the pressure has quickly mounted on Phil Parkinson, and a heavy loss tonight could send shock-waves through the club.

But they sit in 6th-place of the League One table – Fleetwood five points behind in 10th – and a win would not only alleviate some of the pressure on Parkinson, but hold Sunderland in good stead for the visit of MK Dons at the weekend.

Here we take a look at how Sunderland might line-up tonight:

GK Lee Burge – Sat out the loss to Mansfield, but expect the 27-year-old to retake his post tonight.

CB Conor McLaughlin – Continuing his impressive run in the side having started in the last four outings.

CB Bailey Wright – Was also left out of the side to face Mansfield, but should return tonight to bolster the defence.

CB Dion Sanderson – Has started two of the last four now. Offers a lot more pace and dynamism at the back, which could come in handy against Fleetwood tonight.

LWB Denver Hume – Started and finished all 90-minutes nine times in League One so far this season. Reliable and versatile on the wing, should return after sitting out Mansfield defeat.

RWB Luke O’Nien – Midfielder by trade, but covering in at right-wing back – or often a right midfielder – and offers a good outlet on the flank.

CM Josh Scowen – Lively midfield player who loves to get stuck in. His kind of tenacity could be pivotal in ensuring Sunderland don’t have any cobwebs left from Mansfield.

CM Grant Leadbitter – Another experienced head whose doggedness could prove pivotal in the middle of the park tonight.

CM Lynden Gooch – Gets things going in midfield. His creative spark was a miss last time out and he’ll no doubt be making a return to action tonight.

ST Charlie Wyke – Five goals in his last seven Sunderland appearances. Came off the bench against Mansfield but should be in from the start tonight.

ST Aiden O’Brien – The ex-Millwall man could be handed just his second start in eight. Sunderland strikers not firing of late, so Parkinson could opt for something new.