Sheffield Wednesday are believed to be in talks with three candidates over their vacant managerial position, according to BBC journalist Ian Dennis on Twitter (see tweet below).

The Owls are apparently in discussions with Tony Pulis, who has been available since parting company with fellow Championship side Middlesbrough at the end of the 2018/19 season.

Pulis, who is 62 years old, is a vastly experienced manager and has been weighing up his next move over the past 12 months.

Pulis’ style of play has been criticised in the past but there is no doubt that he gets his sides’ organised and hard to beat, which is what the Owls are after the moment to try and claw themselves away from the relegation zone.

The Welshman has also previously managed the likes of Bournemouth, Gillingham, Bristol City, Portsmouth, Plymouth Argyle, Stoke City, Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion, amassing 1,000 games in the dugout.

It was with Stoke where he spent the most time, spending 10 years with the Potters. He got them to the Premier League in 2008 and the FA Cup final two years later.

Sheffield Wednesday face a big decision on their new boss. Ex-Chesterfield, Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook is believed to be interested in the post, as covered by The72.



Do you want Pulis, SWFC fans?