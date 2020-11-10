Charlton Athletic take on Leyton Orient tonight in the EFL Trophy.

The Addicks are expected to make some changes to their side to freshen it up.

They lost 1-0 at home to Plymouth Argyle last time out and will be looking to bounce back with a win against the O’s.

Charlton are on fire in the league and didn’t want these cup distractions to get in the way and disrupt their momentum. They have won their last six games and are flying in League One.

In terms of tonight, the London side are set to hand Marcus Maddison another start to help him get back up to speed. He made his full debut against the Pilgrims last Saturday but struggled to make an impact. His boss, Lee Bowyer, labelled his performance as ‘rusty’, as per The72, so the ex-Peterborough United and Hull City man has a point to prove.

Young goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer is also likely to start between the sticks again. He has been used as Ben Amos’ number two so far this season.

Other youngsters like Charlie Barker and Albie Morgan should also start tonight against Leyton Orient.

Here is a predicted starting XI for the hosts-

GK- Ashley Maynard-Brewer

Defence- Adam Matthews, Charlie Barker, Jay Mingi, Ben Purrington

Midfield– James Vennings, Albie Morgan, Jake Forster-Caskey

Forwards- Marcus Maddison, Chuks Aneke, Paul Smyth



It is a tough line-up to call tonight, with Bowyer previously stating he has no interest in this cup whatsoever.

In other Charlton news, Chris Solly remains a free agent since his release by the Addicks, as per The72.

Are you bothered about tonight, CAFC fans?