Experienced midfielder Gary Roberts has left Wigan Athletic, as announced on his Twitter page (see tweet below).

Twitter: @LaticsOfficial 🤝 https://t.co/UH30dvqyLv (@11_robbo)

He spent three-and-a-half years at the DW Stadium and will have to weigh up his options as a free agent now.

Roberts, who is 36 years old, joined the Latics in 2017 and made 66 appearances for the North West side, helping them win the League One title in his first season at the club.

He has said on Twitter: “I’ve loved every minute playing for the club, we’ve had so many great nights! It’s been heartbreaking to see what’s happened to the club and squad over the past few months with no fault of our own.

“Probably the hardest thing I’ve had to go through in my career. Stick together and keep fighting for your club.”

Roberts has played 623 games in his career to date and has scored 125 goals altogether.

He started his career in non-league before getting promoted to the Football League with Accrington Stanley in 2006. It wasn’t long before he caught the eye of clubs higher up the league and was snapped up by Ipswich Town a year later.

Roberts then had spells at Huddersfield Town and Swindon Town before linking up with Paul Cook at Chesterfield, Portsmouth and then Wigan. He won three promotions under his fellow Liverpudlian.

He will now consider the next chapter of his career and could catch the eye of lower league sides still needing players.

Would you take Roberts at your club?