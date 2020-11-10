Former Millwall academy graduate and current Crystal Palace man Zion Atta is wanted by both Manchester City and Liverpool and a host of European clubs.

The 16-year-old left The Den for Selhurst Park three years ago now. It was a move that cost the Eagles just £60,000 and already, they look as though they could be about to turn a huge profit on it.

Atta is a representative of England’s U16 team, though he’s eligible to represent either Italy or Ivory Coast as well.

With both Liverpool and City monitoring his progression at Palace, the likes of Bayern Munich, Augsburg and Monchengladbach are also said to be interested.

However, as TEAMtalk points out, Atta cannot sign a professional contract at Palace until he turns 17, but he’s committed himself to a scholarship deal with the Premier League club.

It’s unknown whether Millwall have a clause within Atta’s sale to Palace which would entitle them to a percentage of his resale price.

But at 16, it’ll likely still be a small sum that would see Atta move from Palace onto the next step, wherever that may be.

Liverpool and City are obviously attractive options, but more and more young footballers are heading to Germany to fulfil their potential.

Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham are setting the trends out there, and seeing the likes of Bellingham playing first-team football might see Atta prefer a Bundesliga move.

Another credit to the Millwall academy, who also produced fellow Palace attacker Ebere Eze.