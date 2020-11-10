Dominic Hyam is impressing for Coventry City in his first season playing first-team football in the Championship.

The defender captained the Sky Blues in their last game against Watford at Vicarage Road.

Hyam, who is 24 years old, has had no problem with the step up to the second tier and should be rewarded with a contract extension.

His current deal expires at the end of the current campaign, though Mark Robins’ side should use their option to extend it by a further year until 2022 to ensure he commits his future.

Hyam joined Coventry in May 2017 and has since made 111 appearances for the club, helping them get from League Two to the Championship during his time there.

The Dundee-born centre-back is pushing for a place in the Scotland side and if he carries on performing, there is no reason why Steve Clarke won’t be keeping tabs on his progress.

He started his career at Reading and progressed up through their youth ranks. However, he never made a senior appearance for the Royals and instead had loan spells away at Hemel Hempstead, Basingstoke, Dagenham and Redbridge, Portsmouth and Aldershot Town to gain experience.

Coventry then came calling three years ago and he hasn’t looked back since.

Hyam is a popular figure amongst the Sky Blues’ fans and they will want to see him extend his deal at the club. Robins’ men are next in action on 20th November against Birmingham City.

Should Coventry extend Hyam's deal?