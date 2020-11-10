Garry Monk’s backroom staff will also be leaving Sheffield Wednesday, as per a report by the Sheffield Star.

James Beattie, Andrew Hughes, Darryl Flahavan and Ryan Needs are all departing the Championship side as they look to make wholesale changes with a new manager.

The Owls announced the news on their official club website last night that Monk has been sacked. Chairman Dejphon Chansiri has said: “I feel the time is right to make a change and I wish Garry and his team all the best for the future.I would like to say thank you for the time and effort Garry and his staff have committed to Sheffield Wednesday.”

Sheffield Wednesday are in the hunt for a new boss, with the likes of Paul Cook, Nigel Pearson and Tony Pulis early frontrunners for the vacant position.

Beattie, who played for the Owls’ bitter rivals Sheffield United in his playing days, moved to Hillsborough as their first-team coach in August 2019 having previously worked under Monk before.

The ex-Blackburn Rovers, Southampton, Stoke City and Everton striker worked with him at Swansea City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Birmingham City.

Beattie has managerial experience from a spell at Accrington Stanley six years ago and could be tempted to make a return to the dugout somewhere.

Monk and his staff’s time at Sheffield Wednesday didn’t work out and they will all have to consider their next move.

