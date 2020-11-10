Liverpool youngster, and Blackburn Rovers’ loanee Harvey Elliot put in a fine performance against Queens Park Rangers last weekend, showing remnants of one Ebere Eze.

The 17-year-old is originally from West London. A product of the Fulham academy, he’s quickly risen through the ranks from academy prospect at Craven Cottage, to Champions League winner with Liverpool.

He made his first-team debut for the Reds last term and this time round, he’s sought loan experienced across Lancashire, with Blackburn Rovers.

Having featured six times for Rovers in the league so far, he’s scored one goal, and added to that with an assist, and a fine overall performance against QPR last Saturday.

READ: Portsmouth man in the headlines for ‘strange’ comments

The game finished 3-1 to Rovers at Ewood Park. Mark Warburton’s side never looked like putting Rovers behind and were only on the score-sheet thanks to a Lyndon Dykes penalty.

Elliot though stood out. Liverpool fans took to social media after seeing how well he performed and at 17, he looks as though he is a genuine talent, and exciting one with ability far beyond his years.

As he strode through challenges against QPR, created attacks and space, he was reminiscent of Eze.

The now Crystal Palace man was the heartbeat of this QPR team last year and Elliot’s performance against the Rs only proved to be a bleak reminder of exactly what QPR are missing at the moment.

Free-scoring last year, and now struggling – 11 goals in as many games in the league.

Given Elliot’s West London roots as well, a loan move for Elliot wouldn’t have been outlandish. But now going into the international break in 18th-place of the table, the pressure could yet flare up on Warburton.

Back-to-back wins took the heat off, which was mounting after a run of seven games without a win saw them plummet down the table.

January could be a busy month for QPR. A pit-stop where some much needed firepower could be brought in, and Warburton will no doubt be on the lookout for that creative spark that Elliot is giving Blackburn at the moment.