Portsmouth defender Sean Raggett has hit back at online criticism of his side’s performances this season, saying he ‘finds it a bit strange’.

The former Norwich City and Lincoln City centre-half has so far featured in all 11 games of Pompey’s League One season, as Kenny Jackett’s side sit in 7th-place of the League One table.

Last season ended inf frustration as Portsmouth bowed out of the play-offs and headed for another season in the third-tier.

Speaking to portsmouth.co.uk though, Raggett believes his side are performing well, and that the online barrage he and his teammates faces is unnecessary:

“It’s really strange. I see a lot of negativity towards this team online and I find it really odd,” he said.

“For the last year now, our form, our record and our points total has been better than anyone. So, I do find it a bit strange.