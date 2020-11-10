Portsmouth man in the headlines for ‘strange’ comments
Portsmouth defender Sean Raggett has hit back at online criticism of his side’s performances this season, saying he ‘finds it a bit strange’.
The former Norwich City and Lincoln City centre-half has so far featured in all 11 games of Pompey’s League One season, as Kenny Jackett’s side sit in 7th-place of the League One table.
Last season ended inf frustration as Portsmouth bowed out of the play-offs and headed for another season in the third-tier.
Speaking to portsmouth.co.uk though, Raggett believes his side are performing well, and that the online barrage he and his teammates faces is unnecessary:
“It’s really strange. I see a lot of negativity towards this team online and I find it really odd,” he said.
“For the last year now, our form, our record and our points total has been better than anyone. So, I do find it a bit strange.
“There’s a new stat now that it’s our best winning away run for 13 years. So I’m not sure really why there’s so much complaining.”
Jackett has been a man under fire ever since his Pompey appointment back in 2017. He’s so far failed to get the team back into the Championship and last season, his job was on the line throughout.
The board though have remained faithful to Jackett and remain confident that the ex-Wolves boss can take Portsmouth out of League One.
Raggett meanwhile saw his Championship oppurtunity at Norwich dwindle. Now a permanent figure at Pompey, he looks to be settling in his career, and forever progressing as a defender.
Pompey next face West Ham U21s in the EFL Trophy tonight.